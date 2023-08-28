Why Should You Invest In Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)?

In the last trading session, 2.17 million Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.91 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $151.72M. TIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -525.27% off its 52-week high of $5.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 37.36% up since then. When we look at Tingo Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.22 million.

Analysts gave the Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tingo Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Rio Tinto Plc.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) trade information

Instantly TIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.89%, with the 5-day performance at -23.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) is -27.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TIO’s forecast low is $11.75 with $11.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1191.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1191.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tingo Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.51% over the past 6 months, a 971.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Tingo Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.40%.

TIO Dividends

Tingo Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.20% of Tingo Group Inc. shares while 7.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.86%. There are 7.27% institutions holding the Tingo Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.74% of the shares, roughly 7.76 million TIO shares worth $9.38 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.60% or 5.89 million shares worth $7.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.25 million shares estimated at $3.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $3.14 million.