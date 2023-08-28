Why Investors Should Stick to Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) Stock in 2023

In the last trading session, 57.23 million Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.08 changed hands at $0.01 or 20.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.40M. MCOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -54900.0% off its 52-week high of $44.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.06, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Micromobility.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.95 million.

Analysts gave the Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MCOM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Micromobility.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $micromobility.com Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Instantly MCOM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0850 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 20.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.77%, with the 5-day performance at 15.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) is -5.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MCOM’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Micromobility.com Inc. earnings to increase by 57.10%.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Micromobility.com Inc. shares while 0.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.23%. There are 0.23% institutions holding the Micromobility.com Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million MCOM shares worth $18513.0.

Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 87916.0 shares worth $9890.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 35921.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 27498.0 shares worth around $9404.0.