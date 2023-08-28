The Stock Of Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $4.00 Per Share By 2023.

In the last trading session, 14.89 million Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $1.55 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.51B. LUMN’s last price was a discount, traded about -615.48% off its 52-week high of $11.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was 9.68% up since then. When we look at Lumen Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.44 million.

Analysts gave the Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended LUMN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Golden Minerals Company.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Instantly LUMN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 3.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.31%, with the 5-day performance at -8.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is -9.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 150.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LUMN’s forecast low is $1.50 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -158.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lumen Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.46% over the past 6 months, a -85.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Lumen Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -180.60%.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of Lumen Technologies Inc. shares while 74.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.10%. There are 74.17% institutions holding the Lumen Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.12% of the shares, roughly 142.32 million LUMN shares worth $321.65 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.41% or 115.0 million shares worth $259.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 47.06 million shares estimated at $106.36 million under it, the former controlled 4.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.20% of the shares, roughly 32.24 million shares worth around $85.43 million.