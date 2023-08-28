The Most Interesting Shares Today: GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC)

In the latest trading session, 22.4 million GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.08 changing hands around $1.54 or 60.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.53M. GDC’s current price is a discount, trading about -978.43% off its 52-week high of $44.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.80, which suggests the last value was 55.88% up since then. When we look at GD Culture Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27770.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 128.95K.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

Instantly GDC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 58.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.34 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 60.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 95.33%, with the 5-day performance at 58.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) is 30.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1940.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.30%. The 2023 estimates are for GD Culture Group Limited earnings to increase by 98.10%.

GDC Dividends

GD Culture Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.72% of GD Culture Group Limited shares while 4.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.47%. There are 4.60% institutions holding the GD Culture Group Limited stock share, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 14200.0 GDC shares worth $57678.0.

NewSquare Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.00% or 2.0 shares worth $8.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 590.0 shares estimated at $2396.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.