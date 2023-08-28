Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.82 million Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $1.18 changed hands at $0.04 or 3.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $196.51M. LLAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -273.73% off its 52-week high of $4.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 8.47% up since then. When we look at Terran Orbital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2399 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.32%, with the 5-day performance at -4.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is -11.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Terran Orbital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.30% over the past 6 months, a 35.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 169.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.14 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Terran Orbital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $141.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.83 million and $31.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 87.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 341.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Terran Orbital Corporation earnings to decrease by -26.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.00% per year.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.37% of Terran Orbital Corporation shares while 46.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.55%. There are 46.30% institutions holding the Terran Orbital Corporation stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.89% of the shares, roughly 15.32 million LLAP shares worth $22.99 million.

Lockheed Martin Corp. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.82% or 13.48 million shares worth $20.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.51 million shares estimated at $4.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $4.45 million.