Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 8.95 million Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s per share price at $1.17 changed hands at $0.07 or 6.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $642.00M. TELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -298.29% off its 52-week high of $4.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 19.66% up since then. When we look at Tellurian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.08 million.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 6.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.36%, with the 5-day performance at -7.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) is -23.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 67.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.79 days.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tellurian Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.00% over the past 6 months, a -300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -21.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tellurian Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -183.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -45.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.28 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Tellurian Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $61.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $84.72 million and $102.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Tellurian Inc. earnings to increase by 66.40%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders