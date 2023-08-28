Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Electriq Power Holdings Inc.

In the last trading session, 2.01 million Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.21. With the company’s per share price at $2.36 changed hands at -$0.63 or -21.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $114.01M. ELIQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -402.12% off its 52-week high of $11.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the last value was 40.25% up since then. When we look at Electriq Power Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) trade information

Instantly ELIQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 48.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.66 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -21.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.82%, with the 5-day performance at 48.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) is -64.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27070.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Electriq Power Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.60%.

ELIQ Dividends

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ)’s Major holders

Sculptor Capital LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.95% or 0.74 million shares worth $7.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $1.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 9876.0 shares worth around $0.1 million.