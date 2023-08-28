Should You Invest In Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $0.47 changed hands at $0.12 or 33.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.40M. AHG’s last price was a discount, traded about -176.6% off its 52-week high of $1.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 57.45% up since then. When we look at Akso Health Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.70K.

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) trade information

Instantly AHG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 61.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 33.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.87%, with the 5-day performance at 61.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) is 87.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60750.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

Akso Health Group (AHG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -42.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.18 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Akso Health Group’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2019 will be $10.14 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Akso Health Group earnings to decrease by -179.50%.

AHG Dividends

Akso Health Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Akso Health Group shares while 1.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.51%. There are 1.51% institutions holding the Akso Health Group stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million AHG shares worth $75039.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 0.1 million shares worth $35675.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.