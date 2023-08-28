Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.06 million Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $2.30 changed hands at $0.07 or 3.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $106.10M. PFIE’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.78% off its 52-week high of $2.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 63.04% up since then. When we look at Profire Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.53K.

Analysts gave the Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PFIE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Profire Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) trade information

Instantly PFIE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.6100 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 3.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 116.98%, with the 5-day performance at 31.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) is 75.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 55050.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PFIE’s forecast low is $1.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Profire Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 93.28% over the past 6 months, a 187.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Profire Energy Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.79 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Profire Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $15.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.83 million and $13.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Profire Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 472.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.00% per year.

PFIE Dividends

Profire Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.58% of Profire Energy Inc. shares while 51.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.87%. There are 51.94% institutions holding the Profire Energy Inc. stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.37% of the shares, roughly 2.55 million PFIE shares worth $3.14 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.71% or 2.24 million shares worth $2.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. With 1.67 million shares estimated at $1.93 million under it, the former controlled 3.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $1.73 million.