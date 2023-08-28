Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 19.4 million Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.41. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.54M. NVOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -952.94% off its 52-week high of $1.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 58.82% up since then. When we look at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 127.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.81 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Instantly NVOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2385 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -6.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.02%, with the 5-day performance at 28.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is 52.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -526.30%.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.90% of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares while 0.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.51%. There are 0.47% institutions holding the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.43% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million NVOS shares worth $0.12 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.22% or 0.29 million shares worth $42977.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $13405.0 under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 12127.0 shares worth around $1600.0.