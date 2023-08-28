Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MIGI) Stock Could Appreciate By -500.0%

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.77. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at -$0.13 or -21.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.50M. MIGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -944.0% off its 52-week high of $5.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was -22.0% down since then. When we look at Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 138.97K.

Analysts gave the Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MIGI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Instantly MIGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -55.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -21.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.84%, with the 5-day performance at -55.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) is -71.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26370.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MIGI’s forecast low is $1.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -500.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -100.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.38% over the past 6 months, a 54.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -55.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.67 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $10.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.42 million and $19.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -60.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -46.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -9.00%.

MIGI Dividends

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.64% of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. shares while 4.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.86%. There are 4.10% institutions holding the Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.35% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million MIGI shares worth $2.61 million.

Regal Partners Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.45% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 85526.0 shares estimated at $0.27 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 28252.0 shares worth around $53396.0.