Is Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.03 million Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.41. With the company’s per share price at $2.22 changed hands at -$0.12 or -5.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $437.30M. TSHA’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.88% off its 52-week high of $4.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 77.48% up since then. When we look at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Analysts gave the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TSHA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Instantly TSHA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.7100 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -5.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.77%, with the 5-day performance at 15.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) is 254.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TSHA’s forecast low is $2.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -260.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 132.68% over the past 6 months, a 82.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. will rise 73.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 260.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.32 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.44 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. earnings to increase by 18.50%.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.33% of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares while 28.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.28%. There are 28.69% institutions holding the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.47% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million TSHA shares worth $1.05 million.

Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.33% or 1.5 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $0.92 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $0.54 million.