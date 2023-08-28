Is RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session, 3.44 million RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.44 changing hands around $1.87 or 19.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $996.17M. RPT’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.44% off its 52-week high of $11.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.28, which suggests the last value was 36.36% up since then. When we look at RPT Realty’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 586.05K.

Analysts gave the RPT Realty (RPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended RPT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RPT Realty’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) trade information

Instantly RPT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.54 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 19.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.99%, with the 5-day performance at 22.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is 6.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.29, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RPT’s forecast low is $10.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.59% for it to hit the projected low.

RPT Realty (RPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RPT Realty share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.57% over the past 6 months, a -4.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RPT Realty will fall -115.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -103.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.75 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $48.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $54.36 million and $51.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.80%. The 2023 estimates are for RPT Realty earnings to increase by 19.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.03% per year.

RPT Dividends

RPT Realty is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 06. The 4.89% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 4.89% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.95% of RPT Realty shares while 98.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.03%. There are 98.08% institutions holding the RPT Realty stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.91% of the shares, roughly 16.41 million RPT shares worth $187.91 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.10% or 13.97 million shares worth $159.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 6.11 million shares estimated at $69.96 million under it, the former controlled 7.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.32% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million shares worth around $42.93 million.