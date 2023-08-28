Is Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 11.17 million Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.80 changed hands at -$0.31 or -4.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.07B. NU’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.91% off its 52-week high of $8.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.39, which suggests the last value was 50.15% up since then. When we look at Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.11 million.

Analysts gave the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended NU as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.39 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -4.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.08%, with the 5-day performance at -7.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is -13.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NU’s forecast low is $4.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nu Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.82% over the past 6 months, a 325.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nu Holdings Ltd. will rise 500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.02 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nu Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.24 billion and $1.45 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 62.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings to decrease by -117.80%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.14% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares while 68.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.22%. There are 68.35% institutions holding the Nu Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.51% of the shares, roughly 414.28 million NU shares worth $2.83 billion.

Galileo (ptc) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.57% or 344.54 million shares worth $2.35 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 54.38 million shares estimated at $370.84 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 51.73 million shares worth around $352.78 million.