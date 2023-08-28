Is Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.60 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.99M. CBIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.33% off its 52-week high of $0.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 68.33% up since then. When we look at Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 685.67K.

Analysts gave the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CBIO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Instantly CBIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 83.71%, with the 5-day performance at 10.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) is 60.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CBIO’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 149.96% over the past 6 months, a 92.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. will fall -103.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 90.90%.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.73% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares while 8.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.11%. There are 8.75% institutions holding the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.04% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million CBIO shares worth $0.45 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $93031.0 under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 35667.0 shares worth around $20686.0.