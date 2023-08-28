Is Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 8.47 million Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.07. With the company’s per share price at $2.20 changed hands at $0.44 or 25.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.30M. APM’s last price was a discount, traded about -628.18% off its 52-week high of $16.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.72, which suggests the last value was 21.82% up since then. When we look at Aptorum Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.64K.

Analysts gave the Aptorum Group Limited (APM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aptorum Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Instantly APM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.93 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 25.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.01%, with the 5-day performance at 18.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) is 10.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11080.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APM’s forecast low is $80.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3536.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3536.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aptorum Group Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.89% over the past 6 months, a 9.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.50% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Aptorum Group Limited earnings to increase by 61.60%.

APM Dividends

Aptorum Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.81% of Aptorum Group Limited shares while 2.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.09%. There are 2.38% institutions holding the Aptorum Group Limited stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.12% of the shares, roughly 36467.0 APM shares worth $98460.0.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 7190.0 shares worth $19413.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 34342.0 shares estimated at $68684.0 under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 2413.0 shares worth around $7576.0.