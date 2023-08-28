Is Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 83.67 million Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.19. With the company’s per share price at $17.79 changed hands at $3.98 or 28.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.08B. AFRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.62% off its 52-week high of $31.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.62, which suggests the last value was 51.55% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.99 million.

Analysts gave the Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended AFRM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.74.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.32 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 28.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 83.97%, with the 5-day performance at 22.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 8.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.37, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AFRM’s forecast low is $6.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 66.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affirm Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.11% over the past 6 months, a 10.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Affirm Holdings Inc. will rise 14.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $436.04 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Affirm Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $511.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $359.68 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Affirm Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 9.80%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders