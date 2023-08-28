Is Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 26.2 million Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.44 changed hands at -$0.92 or -3.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.34B. ABCM’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.83% off its 52-week high of $25.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.48, which suggests the last value was 44.39% up since then. When we look at Abcam plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Analysts gave the Abcam plc (ABCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ABCM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Abcam plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) trade information

Instantly ABCM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.52 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -3.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) is -4.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.08, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABCM’s forecast low is $18.72 with $31.11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Abcam plc (ABCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Abcam plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 56.27% over the past 6 months, a 46.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Abcam plc earnings to decrease by -148.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.37% per year.

ABCM Dividends

Abcam plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.44% of Abcam plc shares while 88.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.29%. There are 88.22% institutions holding the Abcam plc stock share, with Durable Capital Partners Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.27% of the shares, roughly 14.37 million ABCM shares worth $324.82 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.97% or 13.69 million shares worth $309.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 8.77 million shares estimated at $198.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 7.16 million shares worth around $161.86 million.