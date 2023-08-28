Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 2.98 million Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.12. With the company’s per share price at $6.15 changed hands at $0.07 or 1.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.51B. IOVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.98% off its 52-week high of $11.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.28, which suggests the last value was 14.15% up since then. When we look at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.79 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.53 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.76%, with the 5-day performance at 1.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is -12.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.3 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.14% over the past 6 months, a 24.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.40%.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares while 91.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.70%. There are 91.40% institutions holding the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 20.4 million IOVA shares worth $143.58 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.86% or 17.0 million shares worth $119.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 9.0 million shares estimated at $63.37 million under it, the former controlled 3.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 4.73 million shares worth around $33.29 million.