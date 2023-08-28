Investor Confidence Inclines As Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Shares Gain $0.08

In the last trading session, 29.7 million Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $1.33 changed hands at $0.08 or 6.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.00M. CRKN’s last price was a discount, traded about -2972.18% off its 52-week high of $40.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the last value was 8.27% up since then. When we look at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 663.34K.

Analysts gave the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRKN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1900 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 6.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.28%, with the 5-day performance at -27.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) is -67.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60300.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRKN’s forecast low is $90.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6666.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6666.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -91.94% over the past 6 months, a 63.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. earnings to increase by 27.00%.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 8520.0 shares worth $67018.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.