Investing In Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at $0.21 or 26.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.20M. OST’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.98% off its 52-week high of $2.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 39.6% up since then. When we look at Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.15K.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) trade information

Instantly OST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 57.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1100 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 26.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.88%, with the 5-day performance at 57.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) is 16.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63570.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.01 days.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -92.60%.

OST Dividends

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.21% of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. shares while 0.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.68%. There are 0.39% institutions holding the Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 25900.0 OST shares worth $21491.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 12765.0 shares worth $10592.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.