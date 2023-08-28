Investing In Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.14 changing hands around $0.23 or 3.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.00B. JOBY’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.79% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 55.88% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.36 million.

Analysts gave the Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JOBY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.41 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 3.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 113.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is -12.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JOBY’s forecast low is $6.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Joby Aviation Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 56.92% over the past 6 months, a -125.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Joby Aviation Inc. will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -81.80% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Joby Aviation Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.81% per year.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.77% of Joby Aviation Inc. shares while 29.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.29%. There are 29.57% institutions holding the Joby Aviation Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.48% of the shares, roughly 51.87 million JOBY shares worth $375.56 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.90% or 40.96 million shares worth $296.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 8.97 million shares estimated at $64.93 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 7.34 million shares worth around $53.15 million.