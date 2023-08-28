Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) Stock Forecast For 2023: $0.30 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.00M. INFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1833.33% off its 52-week high of $1.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

Analysts gave the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INFI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.14%, with the 5-day performance at -7.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is -32.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INFI’s forecast low is $0.30 with $0.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -233.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 7.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $583k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $700k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $686k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 6.00%.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.36% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 23.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.05%. There are 23.49% institutions holding the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.00% of the shares, roughly 6.35 million INFI shares worth $1.34 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.39% or 3.98 million shares worth $0.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.56 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $0.2 million.