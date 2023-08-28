ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.24 changed hands at -$0.89 or -5.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.74B. IMGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.76% off its 52-week high of $20.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 76.31% up since then. When we look at ImmunoGen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.44 million.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

Instantly IMGN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.79 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -5.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 207.20%, with the 5-day performance at -5.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is -21.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.19 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ImmunoGen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 294.74% over the past 6 months, a 79.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ImmunoGen Inc. will rise 109.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 126.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 218.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $99.53 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunoGen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $114.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.48 million and $41.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 697.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 177.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.10%. The 2023 estimates are for ImmunoGen Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.10%.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 06.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares while 84.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.92%. There are 84.66% institutions holding the ImmunoGen Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.40% of the shares, roughly 20.9 million IMGN shares worth $317.96 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.40% or 20.9 million shares worth $317.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.85 million shares estimated at $104.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 5.51 million shares worth around $83.82 million.