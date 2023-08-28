How Will Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 5.86 million Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $8.05 changed hands at -$0.18 or -2.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $776.91M. NVAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -370.56% off its 52-week high of $37.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.61, which suggests the last value was 30.31% up since then. When we look at Novavax Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.10 million.

Analysts gave the Novavax Inc. (NVAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NVAX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Instantly NVAX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.60 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -2.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.69%, with the 5-day performance at 12.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is 2.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVAX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -372.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novavax Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.73% over the past 6 months, a 79.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Novavax Inc. earnings to increase by 64.10%.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Novavax Inc. shares while 70.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.03%. There are 70.61% institutions holding the Novavax Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.37% of the shares, roughly 11.68 million NVAX shares worth $86.78 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.20% or 10.57 million shares worth $78.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.51 million shares estimated at $70.64 million under it, the former controlled 10.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $18.28 million.