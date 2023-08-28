How Will Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.98 changed hands at -$0.13 or -11.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.89M. JUPW’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.8% off its 52-week high of $1.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 73.47% up since then. When we look at Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Analysts gave the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JUPW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Instantly JUPW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -11.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.04%, with the 5-day performance at -10.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is 83.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JUPW’s forecast low is $2.76 with $2.76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -181.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -181.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Jupiter Wellness Inc. earnings to increase by 59.30%.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.96% of Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares while 18.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.99%. There are 18.71% institutions holding the Jupiter Wellness Inc. stock share, with Glenview Trust Co the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million JUPW shares worth $2.15 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.18% or 1.42 million shares worth $1.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 51735.0 shares worth around $53287.0.