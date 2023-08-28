Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.45 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.20B. GERN’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.73% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the last value was 20.41% up since then. When we look at Geron Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.69 million.

Analysts gave the Geron Corporation (GERN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GERN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Geron Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.57 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.24%, with the 5-day performance at -6.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is -22.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GERN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -144.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -63.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Geron Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.58% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -71.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Geron Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $60k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $90k and $103k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -41.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Geron Corporation earnings to decrease by -5.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Geron Corporation shares while 64.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.68%. There are 64.60% institutions holding the Geron Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.87% of the shares, roughly 35.98 million GERN shares worth $88.33 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.03% or 31.54 million shares worth $77.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 13.79 million shares estimated at $33.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 11.33 million shares worth around $27.81 million.