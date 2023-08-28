FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.28 million FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.62M. FOXO’s last price was a discount, traded about -7757.14% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at FOXO Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.48 million.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Instantly FOXO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1700 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.43%, with the 5-day performance at 1.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) is 5.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for FOXO Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -204.40%.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.69% of FOXO Technologies Inc. shares while 13.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.08%. There are 13.62% institutions holding the FOXO Technologies Inc. stock share, with Corbin Capital Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million FOXO shares worth $85217.0.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 0.24 million shares worth $75161.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $63811.0 under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $43890.0.