E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.13 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.00. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.59M. EJHâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -47900.0% off its 52-week high of $48.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1130 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -4.15% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -8.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.20%. The 2023 estimates are for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -166.00%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 0.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.29%. There are 0.29% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.90% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million EJH shares worth $0.11 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.21% or 0.33 million shares worth $46488.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.