Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.53 changed hands at -$0.41 or -3.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $585.68M. DOMO’s current price is a discount, trading about -134.76% off its 52-week high of $24.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.55, which suggests the last value was 9.31% up since then. When we look at Domo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 635.94K.

Analysts gave the Domo Inc. (DOMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DOMO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Domo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) trade information

Instantly DOMO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -37.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.38 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -3.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.05%, with the 5-day performance at -37.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is -39.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DOMO’s forecast low is $14.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -118.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Domo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.36% over the past 6 months, a 44.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Domo Inc. will rise 7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.87 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Domo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $79.33 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Domo Inc. earnings to increase by 2.90%.

DOMO Dividends

Domo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 24.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.96% of Domo Inc. shares while 74.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.34%. There are 74.61% institutions holding the Domo Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.39% of the shares, roughly 4.35 million DOMO shares worth $45.93 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.50% or 3.41 million shares worth $36.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $9.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $7.57 million.