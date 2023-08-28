DLocal Limited (DLO) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 1.26 million DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $19.48 changed hands at $0.98 or 5.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.44B. DLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.58% off its 52-week high of $27.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.03, which suggests the last value was 53.64% up since then. When we look at DLocal Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

Analysts gave the DLocal Limited (DLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DLO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DLocal Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Instantly DLO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.05 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 5.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is 32.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DLO’s forecast low is $12.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.4% for it to hit the projected low.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DLocal Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.13% over the past 6 months, a 56.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DLocal Limited will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $165.68 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that DLocal Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $179.54 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for DLocal Limited earnings to increase by 37.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.50% per year.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders