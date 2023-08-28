CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.07 million CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $13.20 changed hands at -$0.37 or -2.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.33B. CBAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.5% off its 52-week high of $14.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 76.14% up since then. When we look at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Analysts gave the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CBAY as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Instantly CBAY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.96 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 110.53%, with the 5-day performance at 11.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is 12.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CBAY’s forecast low is $15.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.64% for it to hit the projected low.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 64.18% over the past 6 months, a 22.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. will fall -10.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.30% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $430k. 11 analysts are of the opinion that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $310k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.90%. The 2023 estimates are for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 4.70%.

CBAY Dividends

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares while 92.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.09%. There are 92.80% institutions holding the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.49% of the shares, roughly 10.3 million CBAY shares worth $112.78 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 7.75 million shares worth $84.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.99 million shares estimated at $26.04 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $24.21 million.