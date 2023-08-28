Could Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at $0.05 or 8.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.10M. BBLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -7959.7% off its 52-week high of $54.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 10.45% up since then. When we look at Bone Biologics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 394.68K.

Analysts gave the Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BBLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bone Biologics Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Instantly BBLG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8555 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 8.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.33%, with the 5-day performance at -11.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) is -46.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10810.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBLG’s forecast low is $2.25 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1019.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -235.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bone Biologics Corporation will rise 15.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Bone Biologics Corporation earnings to increase by 63.40%.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.61% of Bone Biologics Corporation shares while 3.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.74%. There are 3.23% institutions holding the Bone Biologics Corporation stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.41% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million BBLG shares worth $0.42 million.

Kepos Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.60% or 50000.0 shares worth $71500.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 197.0 shares estimated at $1001.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.