CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.04 million CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $41.62 changed hands at -$1.03 or -2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.84B. CAVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.6% off its 52-week high of $58.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.45, which suggests the last value was 12.42% up since then. When we look at CAVA Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Analysts gave the CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CAVA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CAVA Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Instantly CAVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.63 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.93%, with the 5-day performance at -3.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) is -16.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CAVA’s forecast low is $45.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.12% for it to hit the projected low.

CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $170.25 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that CAVA Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $172.57 million.

The 2023 estimates are for CAVA Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -57.80%.

CAVA Dividends

CAVA Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.66% of CAVA Group Inc. shares while 14.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.15%. There are 14.60% institutions holding the CAVA Group Inc. stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 28.18% of the shares, roughly 32.01 million CAVA shares worth $1.31 billion.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.16% or 12.67 million shares worth $518.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $102.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $16.43 million.