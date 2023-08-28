Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Gain 2.78%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 29.92 million Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $323.24M. GOEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -613.21% off its 52-week high of $3.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 22.64% up since then. When we look at Canoo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.48 million.

Analysts gave the Canoo Inc. (GOEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GOEV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Canoo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5497 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 2.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.04%, with the 5-day performance at 19.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is 1.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOEV’s forecast low is $0.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1786.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canoo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.59% over the past 6 months, a 69.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canoo Inc. will rise 72.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $770k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Canoo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $25.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -84.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Canoo Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.80%.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.30% of Canoo Inc. shares while 30.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.09%. There are 30.24% institutions holding the Canoo Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 19.42 million GOEV shares worth $9.31 million.

Infini Capital Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.66% or 16.74 million shares worth $10.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 13.19 million shares estimated at $8.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 4.58 million shares worth around $2.99 million.