Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.6 million Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.78. With the company’s per share price at $4.21 changed hands at $0.12 or 2.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $261.69M. BLNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -475.53% off its 52-week high of $24.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.06, which suggests the last value was 3.56% up since then. When we look at Blink Charging Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Analysts gave the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BLNK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blink Charging Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Instantly BLNK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.93 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 2.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.62%, with the 5-day performance at -13.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is -28.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLNK’s forecast low is $5.32 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1087.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blink Charging Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.43% over the past 6 months, a -25.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blink Charging Co. will rise 5.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 89.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.45 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Blink Charging Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $33.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.38 million and $22.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 91.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Blink Charging Co. earnings to decrease by -48.40%.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders