BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ: BGLC): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.43 changing hands around $0.13 or 10.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.31M. BGLC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1150.35% off its 52-week high of $17.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 54.55% up since then. When we look at BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) trade information

Instantly BGLC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 34.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9799 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 10.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.46%, with the 5-day performance at 34.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) is -52.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57540.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.00%. The 2023 estimates are for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. earnings to decrease by -146.90%.

BGLC Dividends

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.82% of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.