BBIO Stock: More Upside For BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO)?

In the latest trading session, 1.88 million BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.37 changed hands at -$1.31 or -4.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.36B. BBIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.16% off its 52-week high of $36.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.64, which suggests the last value was 76.59% up since then. When we look at BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Analysts gave the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BBIO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Instantly BBIO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.77 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -4.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 272.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is -17.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BBIO’s forecast low is $33.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -111.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.32% for it to hit the projected low.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 144.99% over the past 6 months, a 6.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. will rise 11.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -74.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.26 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $12.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.9 million and $1.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -46.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 543.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65.10%. The 2023 estimates are for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 16.30%.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.24% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares while 95.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.81%. There are 95.46% institutions holding the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 19.12% of the shares, roughly 31.06 million BBIO shares worth $876.85 million.

Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.38% or 26.62 million shares worth $751.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.44 million shares estimated at $125.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 3.46 million shares worth around $97.61 million.