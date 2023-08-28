Are RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: RVLP) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 2.1 million RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.41M. RVLP’s last price was a discount, traded about -2200.0% off its 52-week high of $2.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13. When we look at RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 403.07K.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) trade information

Instantly RVLP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2006 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -5.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.65%, with the 5-day performance at -31.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) is -68.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32130.000000000004 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RVLP’s forecast low is $1.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4515.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -669.23% for it to hit the projected low.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RVL Pharmaceuticals plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -89.58% over the past 6 months, a 1.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc will rise 43.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.69 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $9.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.02 million and $9.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.70%. The 2023 estimates are for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc earnings to increase by 53.20%.

RVLP Dividends

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.01% of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 49.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.27%. There are 49.10% institutions holding the RVL Pharmaceuticals plc stock share, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.67% of the shares, roughly 14.6 million RVLP shares worth $8.18 million.

Rovida Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.01% or 3.0 million shares worth $1.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Meridian Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.62 million shares estimated at $1.85 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.26 million.