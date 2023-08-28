Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) : Investors Should Not Dump AAOI Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.32 million Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $12.99 changed hands at -$1.1 or -7.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $452.70M. AAOI’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.17% off its 52-week high of $16.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 87.68% up since then. When we look at Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

Analysts gave the Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AAOI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Instantly AAOI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.26 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -7.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 587.30%, with the 5-day performance at 1.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) is 109.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AAOI’s forecast low is $11.50 with $12.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 3.77% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Data shows that the Applied Optoelectronics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 397.70% over the past 6 months, a 48.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. will rise 80.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.61 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $64.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.83 million and $61.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.46% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares while 30.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.50%. There are 30.67% institutions holding the Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.81% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million AAOI shares worth $7.56 million.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.65% or 1.21 million shares worth $7.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $1.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $1.83 million.