Analyzing Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.28 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $326.35M. URG’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.19% off its 52-week high of $1.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 35.94% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.30%, with the 5-day performance at 3.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 26.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ur-Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.63% over the past 6 months, a 75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 139,531.59% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $930k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ur-Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4,794.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 33.70%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 56.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.24%. There are 56.30% institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.79% of the shares, roughly 25.94 million URG shares worth $33.2 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.75% or 15.23 million shares worth $19.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 14.0 million shares estimated at $17.91 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 4.57% of the shares, roughly 12.11 million shares worth around $15.51 million.