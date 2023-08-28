Analyzing Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session, 0.34 million Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.86 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.43B. HIMS’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.88% off its 52-week high of $12.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.01, which suggests the last value was 41.55% up since then. When we look at Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Analysts gave the Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HIMS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.13 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.03%, with the 5-day performance at -1.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is -20.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HIMS’s forecast low is $8.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -162.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hims & Hers Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.90% over the past 6 months, a 53.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hims & Hers Health Inc. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220.08 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $227.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $130.34 million and $167.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 68.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hims & Hers Health Inc. earnings to increase by 44.30%.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.02% of Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares while 63.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.48%. There are 63.05% institutions holding the Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.76% of the shares, roughly 13.7 million HIMS shares worth $95.82 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.90% or 9.93 million shares worth $69.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.71 million shares estimated at $25.93 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $21.94 million.