An Overview Of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS)

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.16 changed hands at -$0.09 or -7.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $67.28M. YS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1489.66% off its 52-week high of $18.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 35.34% up since then. When we look at YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

Instantly YS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 42.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -7.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.43%, with the 5-day performance at 42.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) is -19.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

YS Dividends

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. shares while 13.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.87%. There are 13.87% institutions holding the YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.62% of the shares, roughly 4.3 million YS shares worth $4.94 million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.92% or 2.72 million shares worth $3.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 13608.0 shares estimated at $15649.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.