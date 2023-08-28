AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.12 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.17B. HKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -6190.85% off its 52-week high of $385.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.80, which suggests the last value was 21.57% up since then. When we look at AMTD Digital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information

Instantly HKD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.42 on Friday, 08/25/23 subtracted -1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.82%, with the 5-day performance at 22.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) is -7.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.32 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for AMTD Digital Inc. earnings to increase by 38.30%.

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of AMTD Digital Inc. shares while 2.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.95%. There are 2.95% institutions holding the AMTD Digital Inc. stock share, with Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.90% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million HKD shares worth $2.72 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF and Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF. With 25021.0 shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2970.0 shares worth around $18236.0.