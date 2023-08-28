Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.25M. TCRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2764.29% off its 52-week high of $4.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Analysts gave the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TCRT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Instantly TCRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2179 on Friday, 08/25/23 added 1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.46%, with the 5-day performance at 13.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) is -68.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TCRT’s forecast low is $7.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5257.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.98% over the past 6 months, a 11.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. will rise 25.00%.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.91 million and $11k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 52.70%.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.86% of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares while 29.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.78%. There are 29.87% institutions holding the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Discovery Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.50% of the shares, roughly 15.64 million TCRT shares worth $7.98 million.

Msd Partners, L.p. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.30% or 15.15 million shares worth $7.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5.82 million shares estimated at $3.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 3.03 million shares worth around $1.91 million.