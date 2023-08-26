Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) At $3.98: What To Do?

In last trading session, Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.98 trading at -$0.01 or -0.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $306.10M. That closing price of AIXI’s stock is at a discount of -161.06% from its 52-week high price of $10.39 and is indicating a premium of 3.27% from its 52-week low price of $3.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 467.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.25%, in the last five days AIXI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $3.98 price level, adding 8.51% to its value on the day. Xiao-I Corporation’s shares saw a change of -31.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.75% in past 5-day. Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) showed a performance of -37.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.42 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

AIXI Dividends

Xiao-I Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Xiao-I Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers is the top institutional holder at AIXI for having 3695.0 shares of worth $14706.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 369.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1468.0.