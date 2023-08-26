VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Is Up 40.84 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.69 trading at -$0.78 or -14.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $152.38M. That closing price of VCIG’s stock is at a discount of -415.99% from its 52-week high price of $24.20 and is indicating a premium of 67.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.26%, in the last five days VCIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $4.69 price level, adding 49.84% to its value on the day. VCI Global Limited’s shares saw a change of 10.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.39% in past 5-day. VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) showed a performance of 40.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

VCIG Dividends

VCI Global Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 79.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for VCI Global Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at VCIG for having 23006.0 shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 19183.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.1 million.