Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Rises 1.70%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.39 trading at $0.04 or 1.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $239.88M. That closing price of UROY’s stock is at a discount of -38.91% from its 52-week high price of $3.32 and is indicating a premium of 24.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 494.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.70%, in the last five days UROY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $2.39 price level, adding 4.02% to its value on the day. Uranium Royalty Corp.’s shares saw a change of 0.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.16% in past 5-day. Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) showed a performance of 16.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.8 million shares which calculate 4.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -159.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -159.41% for stock’s current value.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uranium Royalty Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 200.00% while that of industry is -6.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 07 and September 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.76% institutions for Uranium Royalty Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at UROY for having 4.17 million shares of worth $9.97 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sprott Inc., which was holding about 0.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.72 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.92 million shares of worth $9.38 million or 3.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.81 million in the company or a holder of 3.67% of company’s stock.