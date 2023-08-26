Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Plunges -4.33% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at $0.02 or 1.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $157.00M. That closing price of DCFC’s stock is at a discount of -655.0% from its 52-week high price of $7.55 and is indicating a premium of 18.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $OceanFirst Financial Corp. in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.22%, in the last five days DCFC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/21/23 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 6.54% to its value on the day. Tritium DCFC Limited’s shares saw a change of -40.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.33% in past 5-day. Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) showed a performance of -7.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.22 million shares which calculate 2.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -600.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -200.0% for stock’s current value.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tritium DCFC Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.41% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.47% institutions for Tritium DCFC Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Varley Holdings Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at DCFC for having 15.67 million shares of worth $26.32 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Riverstone Holdings Llc, which was holding about 7.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.22 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.13 million shares of worth $3.41 million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.94 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.