Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT) Has Risen By 112.16 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.67 trading at -$2.25 or -10.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $940.78M. That closing price of TSAT’s stock is at a discount of -21.85% from its 52-week high price of $22.75 and is indicating a premium of 67.86% from its 52-week low price of $6.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 588.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.76%, in the last five days TSAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $18.67 price level, adding 17.93% to its value on the day. Telesat Corporation’s shares saw a change of 148.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.18% in past 5-day. Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT) showed a performance of 112.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56180.0 shares which calculate 1.38 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Telesat Corporation (TSAT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -185.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.00%.

TSAT Dividends

Telesat Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.08% institutions for Telesat Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Gamco Investors Inc is the top institutional holder at TSAT for having 1.8 million shares of worth $16.93 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Heard Capital LLC, which was holding about 1.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.89 million.

On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Highland Fds I-Highland Income Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.39 million shares of worth $3.33 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.67 million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.